403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian land forces commander resigns
(MENAFN) Mikhail Drapaty, the commander of Ukraine’s Land Forces, has resigned following a deadly Russian strike on a military training facility that left at least 12 Ukrainian soldiers dead and 60 wounded. Drapaty cited personal responsibility for the incident as the reason for his departure.
Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne reported the strike occurred near the Novomoskovsky training ground in Dnepropetrovsk Region, although officials have not confirmed the exact location. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that it targeted a tent camp at the training area, hitting the 158th and 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In a public statement on Saturday, Drapaty said, “I have submitted my resignation as Commander of the Land Forces. This is a conscious decision driven by my responsibility for the tragedy at the 239th training ground.”
He emphasized the need for institutional learning, warning that failure to acknowledge and correct mistakes would lead to continued losses. Drapaty also launched an internal investigation into the incident.
This is not the first attack on the training center. In March, Russia claimed to have killed up to 150 Ukrainian soldiers and 30 foreign instructors in a missile strike on the same facility, prompting Drapaty to criticize systemic negligence and outdated procedures within Ukraine’s armed forces.
Corruption continues to plague Ukraine’s defense sector. Recent scandals have involved faulty munitions and misappropriation of funds. Just last month, Ukrainian authorities arrested several officials accused of supplying the military with 120,000 defective mortar shells in a high-profile corruption scheme.
Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne reported the strike occurred near the Novomoskovsky training ground in Dnepropetrovsk Region, although officials have not confirmed the exact location. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that it targeted a tent camp at the training area, hitting the 158th and 33rd Separate Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In a public statement on Saturday, Drapaty said, “I have submitted my resignation as Commander of the Land Forces. This is a conscious decision driven by my responsibility for the tragedy at the 239th training ground.”
He emphasized the need for institutional learning, warning that failure to acknowledge and correct mistakes would lead to continued losses. Drapaty also launched an internal investigation into the incident.
This is not the first attack on the training center. In March, Russia claimed to have killed up to 150 Ukrainian soldiers and 30 foreign instructors in a missile strike on the same facility, prompting Drapaty to criticize systemic negligence and outdated procedures within Ukraine’s armed forces.
Corruption continues to plague Ukraine’s defense sector. Recent scandals have involved faulty munitions and misappropriation of funds. Just last month, Ukrainian authorities arrested several officials accused of supplying the military with 120,000 defective mortar shells in a high-profile corruption scheme.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment