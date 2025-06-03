Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eurozone Unemployment Rate Dips to 6.2 Percent

Eurozone Unemployment Rate Dips to 6.2 Percent


2025-06-03 07:17:40
(MENAFN) Unemployment across the eurozone declined to 6.2% in April, down from 6.3% the previous month, according to data released Tuesday by the EU's statistical agency, Eurostat.

Figures showed that the number of unemployed individuals in the 20 countries using the euro fell by 207,000 in April, bringing the total to 10.68 million.

Across the broader European Union—which includes both euro-using and non-euro countries—the jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.9%.

Overall, 12.9 million people were unemployed throughout the EU in April, a decrease of 188,000 compared to March.

Among younger workers, 2.859 million under the age of 25 were without jobs across the EU, with 2.272 million of them located within the eurozone.

Youth unemployment also showed improvement, with the rate falling to 14.4% in the eurozone and 14.8% across the EU in April.

The eurozone or euro area—also referred to as EA20—comprises EU countries that have adopted the euro, while the EU27 encompasses all member nations regardless of currency use.

MENAFN03062025000045017169ID1109629854

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search