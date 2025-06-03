403
Eurozone Unemployment Rate Dips to 6.2 Percent
(MENAFN) Unemployment across the eurozone declined to 6.2% in April, down from 6.3% the previous month, according to data released Tuesday by the EU's statistical agency, Eurostat.
Figures showed that the number of unemployed individuals in the 20 countries using the euro fell by 207,000 in April, bringing the total to 10.68 million.
Across the broader European Union—which includes both euro-using and non-euro countries—the jobless rate remained unchanged at 5.9%.
Overall, 12.9 million people were unemployed throughout the EU in April, a decrease of 188,000 compared to March.
Among younger workers, 2.859 million under the age of 25 were without jobs across the EU, with 2.272 million of them located within the eurozone.
Youth unemployment also showed improvement, with the rate falling to 14.4% in the eurozone and 14.8% across the EU in April.
The eurozone or euro area—also referred to as EA20—comprises EU countries that have adopted the euro, while the EU27 encompasses all member nations regardless of currency use.
