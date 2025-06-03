403
Russian Arctic area experience drone assault
(MENAFN) Russia’s Murmansk Region, located mostly above the Arctic Circle, has come under drone attacks, according to regional governor Andrey Chibis. He announced on Telegram that air defenses have been intercepting enemy drones targeting the area. Chibis urged residents to stay calm and report any suspicious activity to authorities.
Meanwhile, Siberia experienced its first drone raid, with several UAVs striking a military facility in Irkutsk Region. Local governor Igor Kobzev said the drones were launched from a tractor-trailer near the settlement of Sredny, about 150 km from Lake Baikal. Authorities have since blocked the launch site.
In recent weeks, Ukraine has increased drone strikes on Russian territory, including Moscow and other regions. Russia has retaliated with large missile and drone attacks targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.
Russian officials believe these drone attacks aim to disrupt the US-brokered peace talks scheduled between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul, where both sides plan to present their proposals for resolving the conflict.
