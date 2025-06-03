403
Ukrainian terrorist plan frustrated in Moscow
(MENAFN) Russian authorities claim to have foiled a planned terrorist attack in Moscow allegedly orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services, according to a statement released by the Investigative Committee on Friday.
Officials said the plot was uncovered during a search of a suspect's residence. The individual was already under investigation for allegedly endorsing terrorism publicly. During the search, investigators reportedly found messages on the suspect’s mobile phone, including communications with an alleged handler from Ukraine's special services. The handler had supposedly instructed the suspect to retrieve an improvised explosive device (IED) hidden in a wooded area in western Moscow.
Authorities say law enforcement agents located the device at the specified location and safely removed it. The suspect has been charged with preparing a terrorist attack and has been placed in custody. Officials claim the device was intended to be detonated in a crowded public area.
Russian President Vladimir Putin previously informed former U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone call that several terrorist attacks in Moscow had been prevented ahead of the May 9 Victory Day events, which commemorate the defeat of Nazi Germany. Putin accused Ukraine of attempting to intimidate foreign visitors attending the celebrations.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had earlier warned that Kyiv could not guarantee the safety of foreign guests visiting Moscow on Victory Day, a remark the Russian Foreign Ministry interpreted as a veiled threat. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called it an example of “classic terrorist behavior.”
Since the conflict escalated in early 2022, Russia has accused Ukraine of launching drone attacks on Russian cities and using hidden explosives in high-profile assassinations.
