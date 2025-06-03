403
NYT declares specifics of Kiev’s memorandum
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s memorandum for the upcoming round of peace talks with Russia reportedly includes a proposal for an internationally monitored ceasefire, according to the New York Times, which cited a senior Ukrainian official. The plan outlines a ceasefire covering land, sea, and air operations, to be overseen by international observers.
The latest round of direct negotiations is set to take place on June 2 in Istanbul, following the May 16 talks— the first formal meeting since 2022 — which led to a major prisoner exchange involving 1,000 detainees on each side. Both countries agreed to submit written proposals outlining their positions on a potential ceasefire prior to the next session.
Ukraine previously pushed for a 30-day pause in hostilities as a precondition for negotiations, but Russia rejected the idea, arguing that it would give Ukraine time to regroup militarily. The NYT report did not indicate whether Kiev’s latest memorandum includes a specific timeframe.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga accused Moscow of delaying the negotiation process by withholding its memorandum. However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russia's document would not be made public. He also dismissed demands from Ukraine’s top negotiator, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, to release the document in advance, calling the request “unconstructive.”
Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Moscow’s memorandum includes key settlement principles, a proposed timeline for a peace agreement, and terms for a temporary ceasefire.
President Vladimir Putin has reiterated that a full ceasefire would require Ukraine to halt mobilization, stop receiving foreign arms, and withdraw from territories annexed by Russia following 2022 referendums.
Meanwhile, U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg encouraged Kiev to attend the Istanbul talks regardless of Russia's refusal to share its memorandum beforehand. Speaking to ABC News, Kellogg said he had reviewed Ukraine’s 22-point proposal, describing it as “reasonable” and “pretty good.”
