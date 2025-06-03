403
Earthquake Triggers Prison Escape in Pakistan
(MENAFN) More than 200 inmates broke out of a correctional facility in Karachi’s southern port region after an earthquake weakened parts of the prison’s structure, according to the head of the Sindh province on Tuesday.
The escape unfolded late Monday night when detainees exploited a compromised section of the Malir prison wall, which had been damaged by several mild tremors shaking the region since Sunday.
Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah of Sindh province confirmed the details, explaining that the seismic activity had contributed to the structural breach.
"The prisoners were brought out of the barracks due to aftershocks, which was wrong," Shah remarked during a press briefing in Karachi.
He noted that some inmates managed to seize rifles from the guards, which led to gunfire. In the ensuing chaos, one inmate was fatally shot, and a number of officers sustained injuries.
Shah revealed that roughly 216 individuals had fled the facility, but between 80 and 82 had been apprehended and returned to custody thus far.
Describing the episode as "alarming," he stated: "There are over 6,000 prisoners in Malir jail, and the jail administration brought them out of barracks, and some of them fled in a mob."
His statement highlighted both the scale of the jailbreak and the misjudgment in handling the tremor response.
He cautioned that any fugitives still at large should surrender without delay. Failure to do so, he warned, would result in their being charged under anti-terrorism legislation.
