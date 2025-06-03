403
Lenin’s tomb receives USD250k restoration
(MENAFN) Russia’s Ministry of Culture has approved a restoration project for Lenin’s Mausoleum on Red Square, allocating nearly 20 million rubles (around $250,000) for repairs, according to official tender documents. The renovation will focus on fixing structural damage and modernizing the site, with completion targeted for mid-2027.
The mausoleum, which preserves the embalmed body of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin, is among Russia’s most iconic landmarks. It has seen regular upkeep and has been temporarily closed several times in recent years for various public events.
Recent inspections revealed several areas of the building are in poor condition, requiring urgent repairs due to crumbling surfaces and mold caused by poor ventilation.
Lenin remains a controversial figure in Russian history. Some view him as a revolutionary visionary who led the 1917 October Revolution to create a more just society, while others see him as a dictator responsible for widespread repression and deaths.
Following the revolution, a civil war ensued, after which the Bolsheviks united much of the former Russian Empire into the Soviet Union in 1922. Lenin passed away in 1924.
Constructed from red granite and black labradorite between 1929 and 1930, the mausoleum has displayed Lenin’s body to the public ever since.
A 2024 poll by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) showed that about one-third of Russians support keeping Lenin in the mausoleum, while 30% want him buried immediately, and 27% prefer burial only if it doesn’t provoke controversy.
The debate over Lenin’s burial occasionally resurfaces. While some public figures advocate for reburial and repurposing the site, officials have consistently said there are no plans to move his remains. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed in 2021 that relocating Lenin is not a current priority for Moscow.
