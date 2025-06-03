403
Russia unveils group for upcoming stage of Ukraine peace discussions
(MENAFN) Russia announced that its negotiation team for the next round of direct peace talks with Ukraine will remain unchanged, with presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky leading the delegation once again, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
The last direct talks between Moscow and Kiev took place in Istanbul on May 16, the first formal negotiations since 2022. That meeting resulted in the largest prisoner exchange so far, with each side releasing 1,000 detainees. Both parties agreed to prepare written proposals—memorandums—that outline their positions on a potential ceasefire ahead of the next session.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has proposed holding the follow-up talks on Monday, June 2, again in Istanbul. Zakharova confirmed that the same Russian team will participate.
Medinsky dismissed Ukrainian accusations that Russia was delaying the peace process, stating in a Telegram post that he had contacted Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, head of the Kiev delegation, to set the date and place for exchanging memorandums. “We are ready to start substantive discussions on a framework agreement for a possible ceasefire,” Medinsky said.
On Wednesday evening, Lavrov confirmed that Moscow’s memorandum was ready, prompting Kiev to demand its release. Umerov posted on X that Ukraine had already submitted its document to the Russian delegation and expressed readiness for further meetings once Russia shares its proposal, so the talks can make real progress toward ending the war.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Ukraine’s demand to see the Russian memorandum before the talks “unconstructive,” urging Kiev to either confirm its willingness to negotiate or state otherwise.
Previously, Ukraine insisted on a 30-day ceasefire before negotiations, but Russia rejected the idea, fearing it would allow Ukraine to regroup militarily. Under pressure from then-US President Donald Trump, Ukraine later softened its stance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly insisted that a full ceasefire requires Ukraine to halt mobilization, stop receiving foreign weapons, and withdraw forces from territories claimed by Russia.
