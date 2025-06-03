Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Announces Budget For Q1 2025 Revenue Amounts To QR49.4Bn

2025-06-03 05:13:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday, June 6, 2025, that the State of Qatar's budget for the first quarter of 2025 recorded a deficit of QR0.5bn.

The deficit was financed through debt instruments stated Ministry on X.

The total budget revenues amounted to QR49.4bn for Q1 of 2025, QR 42.5bn from oil and gas, and QR6.9bn from non-oil revenues, a 7.5-percent decrease versus the same period the previous year.

The total expenditures in the first quarter of 2025 amounted to QR49.9bn. A total of QR16.9bn was directed for salaries and wages and QR18.5bn for current expenses, while minor capital expenditures amounted to QR1.2bn and major capital expenditures amounted to QR13.1bn, a 2.8-percent decrease from the same period the previous year.

