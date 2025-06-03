Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MOFA Official Hosts EU Special Representative

2025-06-03 05:13:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Director of Arab Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Nayef bin Abdullah Al Emadi met with the European Union Special Representative for the Horn of Africa Annette Weber, who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, developments in the Horn of Africa region, particularly in Sudan and Somalia, were reviewed, in addition to a number of regional issues of common interest. The two sides stressed the importance of enhancing coordination and cooperation in supporting efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region.

