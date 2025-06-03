Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Al Hammadi Bids Farewell To Kuwait, Finland Envoys

2025-06-03 05:13:15
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi, held separate meetings yesterday with Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the State of Qatar, H E Khaled Bader Al Mutairi (pictured), and Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the State of Qatar, H E Pekka Voutilainen, on the occasion of the end of their tenures in the country. H E Al Hammadi thanked both ambassadors for their efforts to support and promote relations, wishing them Godspeed in their new missions.

