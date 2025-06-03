Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Justice Receives Spanish Ambassador

Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met with Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar H E Alvaro Renedo Zalba. During the meeting, they discussed legal cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Spain and ways to further strengthen and develop them.

