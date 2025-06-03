Back To THAT: A Qatari Author's Debut Book Is Helping Women Find Themselves Again

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: When multi-award-winning international coach and TEDx speaker Asmaa Al-Kuwari decided to write her first book, this Qatari trailblazer didn't want it to simply sit on a shelf. She wanted it to speak to women. Back to THAT, her debut release, is more than just another self-help guide. It's a conversation, a mirror, and a journey for women who feel disconnected from their true selves.

Written with the warmth of a friend and the clarity of a coach, the book speaks directly to Arab and Muslim women, but its message goes far beyond that. Women from all backgrounds are finding something of themselves in its pages.

“The book is written from the context of an Arab Muslim woman, because I'm sharing my own experience and the experiences of women in my community. But even women who don't come from the same religious or cultural background can still relate to it,” Al-Kuwari told The Peninsula.

"I'm still soaking in the magic of the book launch, and my heart is overflowing with gratitude" ~ Asmaa Al-Kuwari

Al-Kuwari is no stranger to leadership or transformation. As the youngest Qatari woman to lead the International Coaching Federation's Doha Chapter, she's helped many women reconnect with their purpose. Now, through her writing, she's reaching women on an even more personal level.

“As an Arab Muslim woman, I couldn't find a book that truly reflected my world. There are many great self-help books, but few speak to the cultural and emotional layers women live with in the Middle East-the expectations, roles, and dynamics unique to the MENA region.”

Back to THAT was born out of that gap. Written in English but rooted in Arab identity, the title is a play on words.“In Arabic, 'that' means 'self.' So the book is a guide back to your 'that', your true self,” she said. "I wanted to help women start finding themselves again-those who've gotten lost in the different roles they play."

For Al-Kuwari, the goal is not just about reading but to make women feel seen.“So many women lose themselves in being a mother, a wife, a daughter, an employee. I wanted to ask: Who are you without all these roles? Who are you when no one tells you who you should be?”

Asmaa Al-Kuwari at her Back to THAT launch party in the UAE

Back to THAT is structured like a personal journey. The first part focuses on awareness: understanding your beliefs, fears, and values. The second helps readers take action: building habits, setting boundaries, and making choices aligned with one's authentic self.

“How I structured the book is that 80% focuses on building self-awareness-understanding where you are in life right now. The remaining 20% is about what you do with that awareness. It's about taking action and building the habits that help you show up for your 'that'- your true self,” Al-Kuwari told The Peninsula.

The book includes many of her own quotes and reflections, like: "Everything in life is a choice, and whether we choose or don't is also our choice."

“You choosing not to take action or show up for yourself is still a choice,” she explained.“Choice is our strength. If you choose what you want and how to show up, that's your responsibility.”

“A lot of women think if they don't decide, life will figure it out for them. But even not acting is a decision. And once you realize that, everything starts to shift.”

What sets Back to THAT apart is its voice. Al-Kuwari's words are subtle yet powerful, softly spoken but deeply felt. It doesn't lecture. It feels personal, caring, and real.



“One woman told me, 'This book is like having a life coach in your hands. I hear your voice in the words and it feels like you're speaking to us.'” That, she said, meant everything.

Though this is her first published book, Al-Kuwari has been writing privately for years.“I used to have a blog no one knew about. It was very secret,” she laughed.“I've always liked writing down my thoughts. Coaching gave me the confidence to turn those thoughts into something I could share."

Asmaa Al-Kuwari during her interview with The Peninsula on May 31, 2025

She didn't want the book to feel like a textbook. It's not something you read once and put away. It's a guide you come back to at different points in life, and it will still speak to you.

"This is exactly what I wanted the book to be-not just a textbook filled with research and information you read once and forget, but a guide you can return to again and again."

With the success of Back to THAT, is there a second book on the way?

“Hopefully! My publisher is already asking. But I'm taking my time. Right now, I just want to stay with this book and see where it takes us, see how far it can go in helping women,” Al-Kuwari told The Peninsula.

Back to THAT is more than a debut but a heartfelt offering. One that gently encourages women, wherever they're from, to return to the version of themselves they may have forgotten but never truly lost. It's the kind of book you carry with you not just in your bag, but in your heart.

Are you ready to get Back to THAT?

