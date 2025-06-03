Hamad Medical Corporation Announces Working Hours For Eid Al Adha
Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced the operating hours of its services during the Eid Al Adha holiday.
- All emergency departments and the Ambulance Service will continue to operate as normal, 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week for medical emergencies and individuals requiring emergency medical assistance.
- The Pediatric Emergency Centers will remain open 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week for medical emergencies involving children under the age of 14 years.
- The Nesma'ak 16060 call center and the 16000 Government Healthcare Hotline will continue to operate 24/7.
- All HMC Outpatient clinics will be closed from June 5 to June 9 and will re-open on June 10. Please note that patients with scheduled outpatient appointments during the Eid period will be contacted if there is any change to their scheduled date.
- Urgent Consultation Service and the Pharmacy Home Delivery Service (both accessed via 16000) will be closed from June 5 and reopen on June 10.
- The National Mental Health Helpline (accessed via 16000) will be operating as usual, 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Thursday.
- Therapeutic Dietetics and Nutrition Services (accessed via 16060) will be open on June 5 from 7am to 12pm. The service will be closed on the first day of Eid. From the second day of Eid until June 9, the service will operate 7am -12pm except for weekends when they are closed.
- The Qatar National Blood Donation Center will be open on June 5 from 7am to 10pm. The Center will be closed on June 6 and 7 and re-open June 8 and 9 from 8am to 8pm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment