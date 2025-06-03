Hamad Medical Corporation Announces Working Hours For Eid Al Adha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has announced the operating hours of its services during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

- All emergency departments and the Ambulance Service will continue to operate as normal, 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week for medical emergencies and individuals requiring emergency medical assistance.

- The Pediatric Emergency Centers will remain open 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week for medical emergencies involving children under the age of 14 years.

- The Nesma'ak 16060 call center and the 16000 Government Healthcare Hotline will continue to operate 24/7.

- All HMC Outpatient clinics will be closed from June 5 to June 9 and will re-open on June 10. Please note that patients with scheduled outpatient appointments during the Eid period will be contacted if there is any change to their scheduled date.

- Urgent Consultation Service and the Pharmacy Home Delivery Service (both accessed via 16000) will be closed from June 5 and reopen on June 10.

- The National Mental Health Helpline (accessed via 16000) will be operating as usual, 8am to 6pm, Saturday to Thursday.

- Therapeutic Dietetics and Nutrition Services (accessed via 16060) will be open on June 5 from 7am to 12pm. The service will be closed on the first day of Eid. From the second day of Eid until June 9, the service will operate 7am -12pm except for weekends when they are closed.

- The Qatar National Blood Donation Center will be open on June 5 from 7am to 10pm. The Center will be closed on June 6 and 7 and re-open June 8 and 9 from 8am to 8pm.