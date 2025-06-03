403
Trump Says China Violated Tariff Deal
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump has charged China with breaking a tariff pact reached earlier this month, sparking renewed strain in the delicate trade détente between the globe’s two biggest economies.
The agreement, unveiled on May 12 following significant negotiations in Geneva, saw the US and China agreeing to pause most new tariffs implemented since early April, pending further discussions.
On Friday, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, declaring: “China, perhaps not surprisingly to some, HAS TOTALLY VIOLATED ITS AGREEMENT WITH US.”
While he did not provide specific details, he stated that China had been facing “grave economic danger” due to the tariffs before Washington intervened with what he described as a “FAST DEAL.”
“I saw what was happening and didn’t like it, for them, not for us,” Trump added, concluding with, “So much for being Mr. NICE GUY!”
Several news sources reported this week that the Trump administration has directed US firms to stop exporting high-end products to China, including chip design software and specialty chemicals.
Analysts cautioned that this move would likely intensify friction with Beijing.
The May 12 accord had suspended the 34 percent tariff increases implemented on April 2 for a 90-day period, with China reciprocating in kind.
Both parties also agreed to roll back tariff hikes introduced since April 8, while maintaining a base 10 percent duty on mutual imports.
