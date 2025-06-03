403
Mobisoft Infotech Launches Pills Of Zen A Free, Open Source React Admin Theme Template For Modern Web Applications
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mobisoft Infotech, a leading digital product development company, is excited to announce the release of Pills of Zen, a modern, free React admin theme and open-source solution designed to help developers build fast, accessible, and scalable admin dashboards with ease.
Pills of Zen Admin Theme is built using the latest web development technologies, including React, TypeScript, and Vite, ensuring high performance and a smooth development experience. This React admin theme template features a clean, customizable interface with support for both dark and light modes. It comes equipped with essential components, such as charts, tables, and forms, ready to use right out of the box.
What sets this free React admin theme template apart is its integration with powerful UI/UX technologies:
1) Tailwind CSS for utility-first styling and responsive layouts
2) Radix UI for accessible and unstyled components
3) Recharts for intuitive and customizable data visualizations
4) React Router for seamless navigation
5) React Hook Form for modern and efficient form management
Distributed under the permissive MIT License, Pills of Zen is ideal for developers, startups, and teams seeking a professional, open source React admin theme that's easy to extend and modify. With its focus on performance, accessibility, and developer productivity, it provides a solid foundation for building modern admin interfaces that scale.
“We built Pills of Zen Admin Theme to simplify admin dashboard development while maintaining high standards of code quality, design, and accessibility,” said Nitin Lahoti, CEO at Mobisoft Infotech.“By open sourcing it, we're excited to support the developer community and accelerate innovation in web application development.”
A free demo of this React admin theme template is available, allowing developers to explore its features and UI firsthand.
Explore the free demo or download Pills of Zen the source code at: Pills of Zen, visit:
GitHub Repository:
About Mobisoft Infotech
Mobisoft Infotech is a digital product development company specializing in building mobile, web, and cloud-based applications. With a global team of experienced developers and designers, Mobisoft partners with startups and enterprises to deliver scalable, secure, and user-centric software solutions.
