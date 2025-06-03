Moldova Interested In Joining Black Sea Cable Project - Carolina Novac (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Moldova is eager to be a part of the Black Sea Cable Project, which envisages transportation of green energy from the Caspian Sea region to Europe, Secretary of State at the Moldovan Energy Ministry Carolina Novac said in an exclusive interview with Trend on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week.

“We are interested in participating in the Black Sea Cable Project. The secretariat of this project is in Bucharest, and we have fantastic collaboration with Romanian partners. We want to understand first and foremost what procedures we have to follow,” said Novac.

The state secretary went on to add that Moldova is committed to a balanced energy strategy that ensures both energy security and sustainability on its path to a green energy future.

“Over the past four years, Moldova has expanded its renewable energy capacity eightfold, recently launching auctions for 165 MW of photovoltaic and wind projects, with plans to include energy storage systems (BESS) by year-end to improve grid stability. On April 11, 2025, a Memorandum of Cooperation in the fields of energy efficiency and renewable energy was signed between the National Center for Sustainable Energy Development (IP CNED) and the Renewable Energy Agency of Azerbaijan. The signing took place during a working session of the Moldova-Azerbaijan Intergovernmental Commission.

The key areas of cooperation outlined in the Memorandum include:

- Exchange of information on legislation, studies, and other materials related to the promotion of renewable energy sources;

- Collaboration on research initiatives aimed at developing renewable energy technologies, improving energy efficiency, and creating innovative solutions;

- Sharing of knowledge and expertise regarding the implementation of energy-efficient technologies and applications, including battery technologies, hydrogen, and smart grid technologies,” she said.

On December 17, 2022, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement, which includes plans for the construction of a 1,000 MW submarine energy cable under the Black Sea, spanning 1,195 kilometers. This cable will transmit green electricity generated in Azerbaijan and Georgia to Romania, with further transport to Hungary and the rest of Europe, enhancing Europe's access to renewable energy from the Caucasus region. Bulgaria has also expressed interest in joining the project.