Azerbaijan Charts Path For Enhancing Bp Projects (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An exchange of views on enhancing the efficiency of bp's joint projects in Azerbaijan has been held, the country's Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the 30th Baku Energy Week, together with Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, we met with Gordon Birrell, Executive Vice-President for Production and Operations at bp. We exchanged views on enhancing the efficiency of bp's joint projects in Azerbaijan, with a particular emphasis on the integration of innovative technologies and digital solutions to drive operational excellence and long-term sustainability," the minister pointed out.

bp first arrived in Azerbaijan and opened its first office in Baku in June 1992. Over the past years, in partnership with the Government of Azerbaijan and our co-venturers, bp-operated world-class projects – Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) – have contributed to the development of the Caspian Sea as a modern hydrocarbon province.