Azerbaijan Charts Path For Enhancing Bp Projects (PHOTO)
"Within the framework of the 30th Baku Energy Week, together with Rovshan Najaf, President of SOCAR, we met with Gordon Birrell, Executive Vice-President for Production and Operations at bp. We exchanged views on enhancing the efficiency of bp's joint projects in Azerbaijan, with a particular emphasis on the integration of innovative technologies and digital solutions to drive operational excellence and long-term sustainability," the minister pointed out.
bp first arrived in Azerbaijan and opened its first office in Baku in June 1992. Over the past years, in partnership with the Government of Azerbaijan and our co-venturers, bp-operated world-class projects – Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Shah Deniz and Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) – have contributed to the development of the Caspian Sea as a modern hydrocarbon province.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Beer 2.0: The Meme Coin That's Brewing Something Bigger On Solana
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- NEXPACE Launches Maplestory N And NXPC Token, Charting A New Chapter For Maplestory Universe
- Bitget Announces Support For Tether (USDT) On The KAIA Network
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment