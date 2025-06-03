European Commission Pushes For Advancing Energy Partnership With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Commission's participation at Baku Energy Week focuses on advancing the EU-Azerbaijan energy partnership, EU official told Trend on the sidelines of the event.

"The European Commission is represented by Cristina Lobillo Borrero, Director of Energy Security and International Relations, at the Baku Energy Week. The Baku Energy Week is a timely opportunity to take stock of various initiatives and discuss how to go forward. The Commission's participation focuses on advancing the EU-Azerbaijan energy partnership, which covers gas supplies through the Southern Gas Corridor, renewable capacity development, energy efficiency gains, and action to tackle methane emissions. Accelerating the energy transition goes hand in hand with enhancing our energy security," said the source.

Talking about the Caspian Green Energy Corridor and the Black Sea Cable projects, which envisage green energy transportation involving Azerbaijan, the EU official noted that under the Black Sea Strategy, the EU will consider green energy links as an opportunity to facilitate energy trading across the region, advance market integration and build a larger Energy Union.

"This will enable higher integration of renewable sources into energy systems, and ultimately enhance both energy security and affordability," said the source.

Commission's support to member states in transitioning to alternative energy sources

The source noted that the EU supports its member states in energy transition taking into account the national specificities in terms of supply needs and alternatives.

"Russia's weaponisation of energy supplies has directly impacted European households and businesses causing unprecedented security risks and instability on the energy markets. The actions presented in the Roadmap will be deployed gradually over time and in a coordinated manner with the Member States, taking into account the national specificities in terms of supply needs and alternatives. Such an approach will help minimise the impact on prices, stabilise markets through secure and predictable alternative supplies and provide legal certainty. All the measures proposed will be accompanied by sustained efforts at ensuring alternative supplies, including via demand aggregation, and optimising the use of existing gas infrastructure. They will also be underpinned by the EU's clean transition objectives. The close coordination between the Commission and Member States to prepare for the end of the Russian gas transit agreement via Ukraine in December 2024 has proved that coordinated preparatory actions, diversification efforts and a gradual approach in phasing out Russian imports are essential to preserve security of supply and guarantee price stability, and market predictability," said the EU official.

European Network of Network Operators for Hydrogen

Further, the source noted that the establishment of the European Network of Network Operators for Hydrogen, or ENNOH, marks an important milestone in the development of a dedicated hydrogen infrastructure in Europe.

"It reflects our commitment to building the foundations of a well-functioning hydrogen market, distinct from conventional gas systems. ENNOH is being established under the new EU Hydrogen and Decarbonised Gas Market Package as an independent association of hydrogen transmission network operators. Its responsibilities include providing technical input for future network codes, developing a non-binding, EU-wide Ten-Year Network Development Plan for hydrogen, and coordinating cross-border planning. This will help identify investment needs and support the coherent rollout of hydrogen infrastructure across the European Union," the EU official added.

The legal framework contains specific safeguards to ensure that ENNOH evolves independently from the existing gas sector. ENTSOG will temporarily retain limited responsibilities related to hydrogen network development planning while ENNOH is being established, but this transitional arrangement does not imply structural overlap or shared governance.