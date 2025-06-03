Tehran Signals Steadfast Approach In Nuclear Negotiations

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran won't leave the ongoing negotiations on its nuclear program, protecting its national interests, Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

According to her, Iran has repeatedly stated that it is in favor of negotiations. However, it has not stated anything differently either during the discussions or in the media.

Mohajerani mentioned that all of Iran's scenarios and programs are on the table.

She added that Iran is comprehensively informed about all issues, and so, Iran's programs in the nuclear field and in the field of lifting sanctions are completely clear, and the government has no doubts about the implementation of these programs.

Five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran's nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.