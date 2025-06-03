Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, Pakistan Set Sights On Expanding Energy Cooperation (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Prospects for cooperation in the energy sector between Azerbaijan and Pakistan have been discussed, the Azerbaijani Energy Minister wrote on X, Trend reports.

"At the meeting with Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division) of Pakistan Ali Pervaiz, we exchanged views on cooperation opportunities in the field of energy, as well as investment opportunities in energy infrastructure projects," Shahbazov pointed out.









