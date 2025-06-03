Ukraine, Russia Conclude Istanbul Peace Talks With Positive Outcomes
Turkish Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Oncu Keceli, confirmed that the talks, held behind closed doors,“did not end negatively.”
Following the talks, Ukrainian Defence Minister, Rustem Umerov, who led the Ukrainian delegation, stated at a press conference that, the two sides had reached concrete humanitarian outcomes in the talks.
Umerov said, during the talks Ukraine presented its agenda to Russia, proposing a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, alongside the release of prisoners and the return of young soldiers and children.
Moscow will return Ukraine 6,000 bodies of fallen soldiers, said Russian Presidential Aide, Vladimir Medinsky, after the peace talks.
Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange all heavily wounded and 18-25-year-old soldiers, while Moscow proposed to declare a ceasefire with Ukraine for two to three days at some areas of the front line, he added.
The two countries last held direct talks on May 16 in Istanbul – their first face-to-face negotiations since Mar, 2022. During that meeting, the two sides agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners each, marking the largest prisoner swap since the start of the conflict.– NNN-TRT
