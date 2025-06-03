403
Al-Hala Island... Rare Natural Phenomenon With Different, Picturesque Nature
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 3 (KUNA) - Al-Hala Island in the southern part of the Kuwaiti Sea is a rare natural phenomenon with a different and picturesque nature, said Kuwaiti photographer and environmentalist Dr. Abdullah Al-Zaidan.
In a statement to KUNA Tuesday, Al-Zaidan affirmed that he was able to monitor and document Al-Hala Island, which is a temporary sand strip that appears in the sea during low tide and disappears completely during high tide, indicating that its unique nature makes it a favorite seaside destination for lovers of nature.
The island's unique transformation also makes it a prime marine eco-tourism destination, with visitors seeking an unconventional experience amidst the clear waters of the Gulf, offering the opportunity to interact with pure nature, free from pollution and urban interference, he added.
Al-Zaidan stressed that visiting this island enhances environmental awareness and encourages sustainable tourism that maintains a balance between enjoyment and environmental protection.
He also stressed the need to preserve these areas and visit them in a conscious manner to contribute to protecting fragile marine life and ensuring the continuation of environmental balance for future generations. (end)
