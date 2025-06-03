403
Millions Of S. Koreans Vote For New Pres.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, June 3 (KUNA) -- South Koreans voted Tuesday to pick a new president, with a liberal candidate bent on punishing the forces responsible for former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law attempt against a conservative keen on stopping the recklessness of his rival, Yonhap News Agency reported.
The election takes place exactly six months after Yoon declared martial law
Of the total 44.39 million eligible voters nationwide, some 31.73 million, or 71.5 percent, had cast their ballots as of 4 p.m. (0700 GMT), 10 hours after voting began at 14,295 polling stations across the country, according to the National Election Commission.
Vote counting will begin soon after polls close at 8 p.m. (1100 GMT). A winner is expected to emerge around midnight, though the vote count will likely be completed around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the commission.
Surveys conducted last week showed the DP's Lee maintaining a comfortable lead of around 10 percentage points over Kim, although the gap had narrowed from earlier. (end)
