Chinese-Funded Home gives sense of belonging to orphans
(MENAFN) Muhammad Shahab, a young orphan, has found a renewed sense of belonging and hope while living with his sister at the Islamabad China-Pakistan Youth One Heart Step and Cure Home (ICOSH). This compassionate refuge, made possible through contributions from the Chinese community, has become a sanctuary where children like Shahab can heal, grow, and dream of a better future.
Having lost his mother to a long struggle with oral cancer, Shahab and his sister were left without any family. In her final days, their mother made the heartfelt decision to place her children under the care of ICOSH, a testament to her trust in the home’s nurturing environment.
"This home means everything to us. The Pakistani staff treats us with kindness and care, and Chinese friends visit us every week to see how we are doing. They ensure we have access to quality education, nutritious meals, and a safe, loving environment. ICOSH is more than a home, it is our protection, our hope, and our family," Shahab shared. The 11-year-old has been residing there for nearly a year.
Originally launched in 2023 through collaborative efforts between a Chinese charitable organization and a youth exchange initiative, the home initially aimed to assist critically ill individuals from Pakistan’s capital. Over time, the initiative expanded to include a broader mission: offering a safe, short-term space for children facing severe illnesses or disabilities, and providing full-time care to a group of orphans, including Shahab.
Currently, 21 children call ICOSH their permanent residence. The home represents a bridge of compassion and cooperation between the Chinese and Pakistani people, providing not just shelter but also emotional and educational support to some of society’s most vulnerable.
