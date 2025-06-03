How Chinese Drones Could Defeat America

MENAFN - Asia Times) Let me tell you a story about World War II. In 1940, before the entry of the US and the USSR into the war, Britain was fighting alone against Germany and Italy. Despite being massively outnumbered and outgunned, the British managed to pull off a spectacular naval victory, using innovative new technology.

They sent the HMS Illustrious, an aircraft carrier, to attack the Italian fleet in its harbor at Taranto. The British aircraft disabled three Italian battleships and several other ships, without the Italian navy even seeing their opponents' ships, much less having a chance to fight back.

But that's just the prelude to my story, which is not about a British victory, but a British defeat. Just a little over a year after the Battle of Taranto, Winston Churchill sent the battleship HMS Prince of Wales and the battlecruiser HMS Repulse to deter Japan from attacking Singapore.

Despite their own crushing victory at Taranto, the British military leadership was skeptical that battleships moving under their own power at sea could be taken down by air attack alone. They placed their faith in the power of zigzag movement and anti-aircraft guns to deter attacking planes.

This was foolish. Japanese torpedo bombers found and sank the Prince of Wales and the Repulse quite easily. Here is an aerial photo of the British warships, taken from the cockpit of a Japanese plane, desperately trying to evade their doom:

The great battleships - the invincible masters of the sea in previous wars - were suddenly helpless against the swarm of tiny aircraft. Winston Churchill reacted with shock and horror , and the British fleet withdrew, essentially leaving Southeast Asia to the Japanese.

The world had changed, almost overnight. Air power had brought about a revolution in military affairs. Ironclad battleships went from the single most valuable piece of military hardware to being almost obsolete overnight. Yet people who had invested their countries' treasure in battleship fleets, like Churchill, were painfully slow to realize the shift - even when it was their own technological innovations that rendered their old weapons useless.1

OK, so there's your old WW2 parable, with a clear moral to the story: Don't ignore technological revolutions. Now fast-forward to 2025. We may just have witnessed something akin to a modern Battle of Taranto .

For years, Russia has used its strategic bombers - which can also carry nuclear weapons - to launch cruise missiles at Ukraine from a huge distance. The Ukrainians had attacked these bombers on the ground with drones, but the Russians simply moved them farther away, well out of reach of anything the Ukrainians could launch from their own territory.

So the Ukrainians got sneaky. They packed a bunch of drones - little plastic battery-powered quadcopters, not too different from a toy you would fly at the park - into trucks and (somehow) sent the trucks all the way across Russia.

When the trucks got close to the air force bases where the Russians had parked their bombers, the Ukrainian drones popped out of the trucks and started blowing up the bombers - and other planes - on the ground. You can see the footage of the attack here:

And you can see some pictures of the drones used in the attack here :

It's not clear how many Russian bombers the Ukrainians managed to take out, but everyone agrees it was a significant chunk of Russia's bomber force. And these magnificent, enormously expensive, rare, highly prized machines of destruction were taken out battery-powered toys.

Again, the world has changed, almost overnight. The American military is much better than the Russian military, but it's ultimately not that different - it's built around a bunch of big, expensive, heavy“platforms” like aircraft carriers, jet planes, and tanks.

Each F-22 stealth fighter, still widely considered the best plane in the sky, cost about US$350 million to build. A Ford-class aircraft carrier costs about $13 billion each . An M1A1 Abrams tank costs more than $4 million , and so on.

That's the amount of value that will be destroyed every time a cheap plastic battery-powered Chinese drone takes out an expensive piece of American hardware in a war over Taiwan, or the South China Sea, or Xi Jinping waking up in a bad mood - not including, of course, the lives of whatever Americans happen to be inside the hardware when it gets destroyed.

Except the true value lost will be much higher, since - like Japan in World War II, or Russia now - the US now has extremely limited defense manufacturing capacity , and thus won't be able to easily replace what it loses.