RCB Vs PBKS IPL 2025 Final: Ee Saala Cup Namde? Bengaluru Holds Its Breath As Fans Await Maiden Title

MENAFN - AsiaNet News)Ahmedabad braces for a night of destiny as the 18th Indian Premier League final takes center stage beneath the imposing lights of the Narendra Modi Stadium. But the heart of the drama lies hundreds of miles away-in Karnataka, a city draped in red and gold, beating to the rhythm of a long-awaited dream.

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, this is no ordinary match. This is legacy in motion. A franchise forged in flair, followed with fever, and carried on the shoulders of undying loyalty. The years have offered heartbreak, brilliance, and almosts-but never the crown. Now, they stand once more at the gates of glory.

Across Karnataka, the devotion is palpable. In temples and teashops, at roadside shrines and living room floors, RCB fans aren't just supporting-they're believing. They're whispering prayers into the wind, lighting candles in hope, and preparing to serve joy-quite literally. Giant LED screens are being set up at various places in the district, including Haveri Municipal High School ground, Ranebennur town's taluk stadium, and Kanak Circle in Hanagal town, for viewing the final match. Sports fans offered special prayers at the Puneeth Rajkumar temple in Yelagachcha village of Haveri taluk on Monday, praying for RCB's victory.

The most stacked place in Bengaluru would be the city's pubs. According to reports, restaurants and pubs across Bengaluru are bracing for two or three times the usual footfall, driven by a high demand from RCB fans. They have introduced new food items, and are planning to host several activities and will play Kannada songs for a larger footfall. People have been urged to use public transport, as the city is expected to come to a standstill.

An RCB fan in Bengaluru has announced that he will offer free auto rides to RCB fans for a day if his team wins the final. A fan-made song titled "RCB Roopam, Shivam Shivam" has gone viral, energizing Royal Challengers Bengaluru supporters ahead of the IPL final. Adapted from the devotional track in the movie Sri Manjunatha, the song has been reimagined with RCB-themed lyrics and delivered with impressive vocals, striking a chord with fans across the country.

The track was shared on Instagram by content creator Prasanna Bhojashettar, whose account features several other RCB tribute songs. These catchy and emotional renditions are currently trending on social media, as fans express their hopes for RCB to put on a strong performance and finally lift the IPL trophy.

KR Bank president and RCB fan Basavaraj has announced that he will offer free Holi meals at all Indira Canteens in Mysuru if RCB wins the final. Speaking after symbolically distributing free Holi meals at the Gun House Circle in the city on Monday, he said that free Holi meals would be arranged at all 16 Indira Canteens in Mysuru.

RCB fans from Mysuru, Deepak, Shreyas, and Praneeth, have prepared a special car at CarMed in Hebbal Industrial Area, completely decorating it in RCB theme. The front of the car bears the name Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kannada, one side has stickers of Virat Kohli and other players and fans, and the other side has a sticker of the winning women's IPL team. They will also offer special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari for RCB.

Fans performed a special homa for RCB's victory at the Amruteshwara Temple on Dewan Road in Mysuru. A Vijayadurga Homa was performed under the leadership of the temple's head priest, Kumar, to bless the RCB players. Fans wearing RCB jerseys offered special prayers. MLA K Harish Gowda also participated in the prayers wearing an RCB jersey.