Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mercury Brings Rajayoga Luck: These Zodiac Signs Will Thrive On June 6

Mercury Brings Rajayoga Luck: These Zodiac Signs Will Thrive On June 6


2025-06-03 05:02:20
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mercury, the prince of planets, is the youngest of the nine planets and loved by all. On June 6th, he will enter his own sign, Gemini.

Team Asianet Newsable | Published : Jun 03 2025, 12:43 PM
14

Mercury's blessings

According to astrology, planets regularly change their zodiac signs. This often leads to unique and auspicious yogas, boosting luck for some. Something similar will happen on June 6th, forming the rare Bhadra Mahapurusha Rajyoga. After June 6th, Mercury's blessings will shower upon certain signs.

Leo

The formation of Bhadra Rajyoga due to Mercury's transit could be very auspicious for Leos. This yoga could significantly improve your finances, creating new income sources. You might receive unexpected returns from past investments. Students preparing for competitive exams could receive good news, potentially succeeding in a major exam. It's also a favorable time for stock market investments.

Virgos

Mercury will be favorable for Virgos, potentially boosting your career. Employed Virgos could see the fruits of their labor, possibly receiving a promotion with a good pay raise. Given your dedication, you might be given greater responsibilities. Business owners are likely to earn well, potentially securing deals that multiply profits.

Pisces

The formation of Bhadra Rajyoga could be highly beneficial for Pisceans. With Mercury's blessings, pending tasks will start to complete. You might recover outstanding money. A new vehicle or a move to your own home is possible. You'll have your parents' blessings and may feel drawn to spiritual activities, perhaps a pilgrimage with family.



MENAFN04062025007385015968ID1109629622

