Oneplus Pad 3 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor Launching On June 5: What Can You Expect?
The business has not yet disclosed if the new tablet would be available in India, though. Given that the OnePlus Pad 2 made its debut at the OnePlus Summer Launch event around the same time last year, the timing does appear to be perfect.OnePlus Pad 3: What can you expect?
Open Canvas, which made its debut with the OnePlus Open in 2023 and was subsequently unveiled with the OnePlus Pad 2 last year, will be a part of the OnePlus Pad 3. With this functionality, users may open up to three apps at once and multitask with ease.Related Articles
Like last year, OnePlus will provide a separate keyboard and pen for the tablet, according to the promotional photos. These accessories, though, will probably be offered for sale separately.
According to leaks, the tablet could be a rebranded OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, which was released in China last month. The tablet may include a 13.2-inch, 3.4K, 144 Hz screen with a High Brightness Mode (HBM) of 900 nits if these rumors are accurate. In addition to the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, the tablet may include up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM.
It could have an 8 MP front-facing camera for video calls and the odd selfie, as well as a 13 MP main camera with an LED flash. A 12,140 mAh battery that supports 67 W SuperVOOC cable rapid charging may be included in the tablet. Oxygen OS 15, which is based on Android 15, is anticipated to operate on it.
