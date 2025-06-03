Kamal Haasan Clarifies Kannada Remark In Letter To KFCC: 'Words Were Out Of Love But Taken Out Of Context'
The controversy had erupted after Haasan, during the audio launch of his film Thug Life, reportedly said that“Kannada is born out of Tamil ,” triggering backlash and a call for a film ban in Karnataka.
In a letter addressed to KFCC President NM Narasimhalu, Haasan expressed regret over the misunderstanding and reiterated his deep respect for the Kannada language and its people."It pains me that my statement, spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr. Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar, has been misunderstood," Haasan wrote. He added that his words were never meant to diminish Kannada but to emphasise unity across linguistic communities.
“There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language,” Haasan said, praising its literary and cultural tradition.“My love for the language is genuine, and I have great respect for the love that Kannadigas have for their mother tongue,” he added.
Haasan also used the letter to reiterate his long-held stance against linguistic hierarchy.“I have always stood for the equal dignity of all Indian languages and remain opposed to the dominance of any one language over another,” he wrote. He called cinema a“universal language that knows only love and bonding,” saying his original remark was only intended to reflect the unity of India's diverse cultural landscape.
He further expressed sorrow that actor Shiva Rajkumar had to face embarrassment due to the controversy.“But I'm sure our true love and respect for each other will remain strong and grow even firmer now,” Haasan wrote.
The letter comes at a time when the Karnataka High Court is hearing a plea to lift the informal ban imposed on Thug Life by the KFCC. Haasan's public clarification is seen as an effort to ease tensions and reaffirm his long-standing ties with the Kannada-speaking community.
