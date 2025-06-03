Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-470 June 3 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS-470 is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Sthree Sakthi SS-470 lottery takes place at 3 pm. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Sthree Sakthi lottery is "SS." The representation of the code includes the draw number.

Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.

Here are the results for Sthree Sakthi SS-470 on June 3:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

SF 145650 (WAYANAD)

Consolation Prize: Rs.5,000

SA 145650

SB 145650

SC 145650

SD 145650

SE 145650

SG 145650

SH 145650

SJ 145650

SK 145650

SL 145650

SM 145650

2nd Prize: Rs 40 lakh

SG 205410 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

3rd Prize: Rs 25 lakh

SB 838400 (ATTINGAL)

4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh

1) SA 345437

2) SB 256508

3) SC 516218

4) SD 842230

5) SE 750732

6) SF 824814

7) SG 555180

8) SH 474705

9) SJ 550120

10) SK 141085

11) SL 358882

12) SM 352499

5th Prize: Rs 5,000

0161 0903 1147 2318 3000 3168 4285 5214 6340 6774 6834 6952 7283 7446 7950 8027 8782 9546

6th Prize: Rs 1,000

0332 0334 0406 0803 0980 1152 1428 1515 1591 1660 1765 1973 2149 2355 2586 3122 3763 4180 4207 4377 4572 5303 5335 5338 5608 5639 6129 6560 7380 7623 8230 8684 8896 9040 9597 9776

7th Prize: Rs 500

0001 0024 0056 0099 0246 0377 0389 0510 0524 0670 0780 0796 0879 0923 1168 1279 1300 1459 1988 2110 2158 2181 2195 2284 2420 2499 3370 3379 3422 3577 3588 3630 3650 3721 3845 3877 3955 3959 4033 4270 4315 4343 4598 4812 4876 4989 5201 5208 5600 5648 5784 5921 6037 6172 6178 6258 6468 6479 6528 6555 6830 6847 6971 6978 7086 7125 7134 7427 7463 7528 7611 7644 7725 7745 7809 7865 8037 8113 8331 8480 8566 8589 8752 8832 8951 9007 9123 9167 9295 9381 9672 9851 9857 9886 9913 9964

8th Prize: Rs100

0066 0362 0409 0414 0422 0472 0476 0491 0527 0532 0536 0562 0563 0613 0712 0832 0847 0884 0914 0917 1040 1079 1088 1111 1195 1213 1252 1264 1270 1366 1439 1477 1510 1511 1519 1541 1593 1618 1724 1733 1771 1837 1928 1983 2062 2180 2215 2256 2439 2447 2543 2708 2719 2728 2735 2744 2762 2845 2966 2983 3003 3037 3053 3073 3172 3243 3295 3335 3343 3356 3386 3402 3458 3477 3490 3546 3567 3621 3623 3718 3774 3945 3974 4083 4084 4088 4103 4262 4277 4398 4479 4507 4582 4626 4668 4691 4698 4780 4823 4834 4872 5016 5088 5104 5185 5245 5281 5307 5377 5422 5448 5489 5498 5500 5602 5650 5661 5755 5823 5842 5860 5881 5894 6137 6193 6235 6246 6248 6270 6310 6316 6394 6398 6429 6503 6504 6533 6559 6561 6667 6708 6714 6745 6762 6779 6788 6811 6896 6926 6939 7006 7068 7138 7139 7179 7187 7205 7300 7417 7455 7457 7496 7575 7659 7669 7682 7772 7821 7873 7875 7977 7989 8002 8006 8241 8286 8298 8324 8482 8602 8650 8669 8733 8766 8783 8964 8973 8981 9076 9120 9219 9238 9271 9448 9590 9709 9788 9801 9811 9873 9933 9936 9977 9996

9th Prize: Rs 50

4708 4922 8188 1124 7404 2753 5262 1679 6522 4392 4663 2656 5042 6121 3103 7539 9852 8898 5782 1825 6931 3919 1118 5497 3307 1096 8737 2609 1502 1926 5794 0985 9600 9577 6487 4152 3010 2717 4383 4984 7871 7388 7136 4432 9706 4092 5737 4473 7661 8360 3794 4252 0531 9330 7330 3549 3771 4643 2782 4165 8313 1971 6679 4884 6111 9236 4065 7992 6878 9400 6681 1167 4936 9503 6930 7782 1395 8407 7554 6719 6783 6517 7127 4332 0666 4998 7267 3462 5507 8497 8831 5690 8882 7843 5700 4911 2167 7188 5451 6961 5066 6328 7250 1081 5541 6531 6249 5632 4095 5992 8055 4284 5447 2133 0855 2545 1221 6088 4906 0742 1092 6820 2289 9041 7588 8290 4896 2935 5743 7677 4029 6440 2238 6257 0239 3245 3149 2230 9020 0809 7510 3229 0450 2071 4400 2386 4057 7778 9724 2049 0890 6704 5355 1627 3658 7393 1600 0083 2121 8403 2851 2044 9723 8789 9184 1671 7158 9729 8272 7645 7378 6482 3861 8573 7851 6793 8527 0511 2707 3372 6589 0509 7005 7686 0891 2805 9323 9145 9186 8932 3807 6893 2928 4336 0421 3157 6634 9164 6056 4540 4032 5125 1256 4568 6586 6068 5623 5034 4621

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.