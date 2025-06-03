RCB Fans Across Karnataka Offer Prayers, Announce Celebrations Ahead Of IPL Final

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Bengaluru: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is ready for the 18th IPL final, where Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) compete for their first IPL trophy.

RCB fans across Karnataka have offered special prayers and wished for an RCB victory. Fans in Mysuru are prepared to offer free Holige meals at all Indira Canteens if RCB wins.

Special Homa

Fans performed a special Homa at the Amruteshwara Temple on Dewan Road in Mysuru to pray for RCB's victory. Fans wearing RCB jerseys participated in the prayers, led by the temple's head priest, Kumar, who conducted the Vijaya Durga Homa to bless the players. MLA K Harish Gowda also joined the prayers, wearing an RCB jersey.

Free Holige meal if RCB wins

KR Bank President and RCB fan Basavaraj announced he would offer free Holige meals at all 16 Indira Canteens in Mysuru if RCB wins the final. He made this announcement after distributing free Holige meals symbolically at Gun House Circle in Mysuru on Monday.

Special car for RCB

RCB fans from Mysuru-Deepak, Shreyas, and Praneeth, have prepared a special car at CarMed in Hebbal Industrial Area, fully decorated in RCB livery. The front displays“Royal Challengers Bangalore” in Kannada, one side features stickers of Virat Kohli and other players, while the other side has a sticker of the winning women's IPL team. They plan to offer special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari on behalf of RCB.

One-day free auto rides

An RCB fan in Bengaluru has announced he will offer free auto rides to RCB fans for one day if RCB wins the final.

Excitement in Hubballi

There is much excitement among RCB fans in Hubballi, with discussions and bets on whether RCB's 18-year dream will finally come true. Giant LED screens are being set up at various locations, including Haveri Municipal High School ground, Ranebennur Taluk Stadium, and Kanak Circle in Hanagal town, for viewing the final match. Sports fans also offered special prayers at the Puneeth Rajkumar Temple in Yelagachcha village of Haveri taluk on Monday.

Prayers in Davangere: Students of SSNAPS and Bapuji College offered special prayers at Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in P.J. Extension, Davangere, for RCB's victory.

Statements from leaders

'“This time RCB has reached the IPL final. The Bengaluru team will be victorious. Best wishes to the team.” - Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister

“The people of Karnataka and RCB fans are eagerly awaiting RCB's victory. May they succeed in the final. I am confident RCB will win and bring the trophy home. All fans will receive good news tomorrow.” - DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister