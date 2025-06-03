Adani Energy, A Long-Term Trade Bet? SEBI RA Saurabh Sahu Sets ₹1,800 Target Over 2 Years
He notes that the stock has rebounded from 2023 lows of ₹550–600, and is now showing a pattern of higher highs and higher lows, which is a sign of recovery and trend reversal.
Sahu highlights the key resistance zone between ₹950 and ₹970 to watch for a potential breakout. Short-term support is seen at ₹800 and major support at ₹600
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands near 50–55, indicating strength without being overbought.
From a long-term perspective, the stock is consolidating after a massive rally in the past.
According to Sahu, this base-building phase may be laying the ground for the next uptrend.
He notes that early signs of a cup-and-handle or a rounding bottom formation are emerging, though volatility remains high.
He advises buying Adani Energy Solutions at the current level (₹874) and adding further if the stock corrects to ₹550–600, with a target at ₹1,800 in a 2-year holding period, and a stop loss of ₹450.
Fundamentally, he believes that Adani Energy is poised to gain from the government's push for electrification and infra, making it a long-term thematic play.
Data on Stocktwits shows retail sentiment turned 'bullish' from 'bearish' on this counter a day ago.
Adani Energy sentiment and message volume on June 3 as of 12:05 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits
Adani Energy shares have gained 7% year-to-date (YTD).
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment