Dhoom 4 Buzz: A Look At The Dhoom Series' Box Office Performance
- FB TW Linkdin Whatsapp Follow Us
Image Credit : instagram
Yash Raj Films has always been in the news for its various film series. Along with the Spy Universe, the production house's Dhoom series films have been the most talked about.27Image Credit : instagram
It is being told that work has started on the fourth part of Yash Raj's Dhoom series. An update has also surfaced regarding this. This time Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the lead role.Related Articles
37Image Credit : instagram
Regarding Dhoom 4, it is being told that work is going on on the story of the film. It will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. According to reports, the shooting of the film may start in April 2026.47Image Credit : instagram
Before Dhoom 4, let's know how its previous three films fared at the box office. Let us tell you that the Dhoom franchise started in 2004. The first film saw a tremendous craze in theatres.57Image Credit : instagram
The 2004 film Dhoom starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Esha Deol, Rimi Sen and Uday Chopra in lead roles. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, the film was made on a budget of 11 crores and collected 72 crores.67Image Credit : instagram
Dhoom 2, which came in 2006, starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Aishwarya Rai and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, had a budget of 35 crores and did a business of 147.90 crores.77Image Credit : instagram
Dhoom 3, which came in 2013, starred Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra in lead roles. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya made the film on a budget of 100 crores and it earned 556.74 crores.
Entertainment
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment