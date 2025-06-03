Dhoom 4 Buzz: A Look At The Dhoom Series' Box Office Performance



Amrita Ghosh | Published : Jun 03 2025



Image Credit : instagram

Yash Raj Films has always been in the news for its various film series. Along with the Spy Universe, the production house's Dhoom series films have been the most talked about.

It is being told that work has started on the fourth part of Yash Raj's Dhoom series. An update has also surfaced regarding this. This time Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in the lead role.

Regarding Dhoom 4, it is being told that work is going on on the story of the film. It will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. According to reports, the shooting of the film may start in April 2026.

Before Dhoom 4, let's know how its previous three films fared at the box office. Let us tell you that the Dhoom franchise started in 2004. The first film saw a tremendous craze in theatres.

The 2004 film Dhoom starred Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Esha Deol, Rimi Sen and Uday Chopra in lead roles. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, the film was made on a budget of 11 crores and collected 72 crores.

Dhoom 2, which came in 2006, starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Aishwarya Rai and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, had a budget of 35 crores and did a business of 147.90 crores.

Dhoom 3, which came in 2013, starred Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra in lead roles. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya made the film on a budget of 100 crores and it earned 556.74 crores.





