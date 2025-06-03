I'll Be There To Watch You Play...: Ab De Villiers Asks RCB Captain Virat Kohli To Play With A Smile In IPL Final
'Virat Kohli, enjoy the final. Keep a smile on your face. I'll be there to watch you play. Win the IPL trophy. Enjoy every moment' - This was AB de Villiers' message to RCB and Virat. Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL, shared ABD's message on X (formerly Twitter).
The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Punjab Kings IPL final will begin at 7:30 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams are aiming for their first IPL title. Bangalore will be led by Rajat Patidar, while Punjab will be captained by Shreyas Iyer. This is the fourth time RCB and PBKS are facing each other this season. Punjab won the first league match, while RCB won the second and the first qualifier. With the threat of rain looming over Ahmedabad, the team winning the toss is likely to choose to bowl.
Weather Concerns
Weather reports predict a possibility of light rain in Ahmedabad, the venue for the IPL final. Even if rain interrupts the match briefly, there will be an additional two hours available to complete it. If the game has to be abandoned entirely, the final will be rescheduled for the following day. If the final cannot be played on the reserve day either, Punjab Kings, who topped the league stage points table, will be declared the champions. Both RCB and Punjab had 19 points each with nine wins in the league stage, but Punjab secured the top spot due to a superior net run rate.
