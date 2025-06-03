The Raja Saab: Prabhas Starrer Gets New Release Date, Teaser To Drop On June 16

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The makers of 'The Raja Saab', which stars superstar Prabhas in the lead role, have finally got a release date. The much-awaited teaser of the movie is scheduled to drop on June 16.

Prabhas, the action hero of the Indian cinema industry, is ready to set foot in the horror-comedy genre with the film Raja Saab. After months of mounting buzz and speculation, the makers of The Raja Saab have locked in the film's grand theatrical release.

'The Raja Saab' will be released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2025. The release date came after several delays by the makers. It was originally set to release on April 10, 2025.

The movie is directed by Maruthi, who is known for his unique blend of humour and emotion. The director shared the new release date of the movie on his X handle.

He wrote, "A day that promises a festival on the big screens just like we all dreamt of seeing our dearest darling #Prabhas. A lot more exciting days ahead."

Cast, Crew & What to Expect

The movie is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The cinematography of the film is handled by Karthik Palani, while Thaman S composed the music of the movie.

Apart from the charming presence of Prabhas, the film's cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Ridhi Kumar in prominent roles.

The film has been creating a buzz in the entertainment industry ever since its makers released its first-look poster on the occasion of Makar Sankranti last year.

The fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actor in the horror-comedy genre, contrary to a string of action movies the actor has appeared in over the last few years.

The movie is set to have a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.