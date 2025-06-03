Dhoom 4 To Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Sequels To Watch Out For

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Big updates on Ranbir Kapoor's new films! Reports suggest Yash Raj Films' 'Dhoom 4' is being written with Ranbir in mind. Most of his upcoming films are sequels. Let's take a look...



FB

TW

Linkdin

Whatsapp Follow Us

Nancy Tiwari | Updated : Jun 03 2025, 02:19 PM2 Min readShare this Photo Gallery15



Image Credit : Social Media

Reports suggest this film might begin filming by April 2026. Ayan Mukerji, who previously worked with Ranbir Kapoor on 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', and 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva', is said to be directing. This will be the fourth film in the 'Dhoom' franchise.

25Image Credit : Social Media

Ranbir Kapoor starred in the 2023 blockbuster 'Animal'. The end credits announced the sequel, 'Animal Park'. Sandeep Reddy Vanga will return as director. Bobby Deol is expected to reprise his villainous role.

Animal to Brahmastra: A look at Ranbir Kapoor's top-grossing movies

Ranbir Kapoor Teams Up with Gabit for the Coolest Health Tech Drop of 2025

Related Articles35Image Credit : Social Media

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, these are sequels to 2022's 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva'. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone might join Ranbir Kapoor. The 'Brahmastra' franchise was planned as a trilogy. The first part is out, the second is in progress, and a third will follow. Details are scarce.

45Image Credit : Social Media

Nitesh Tiwari is directing a film based on the epic 'Ramayana'. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Lara Dutta are part of the cast. Part 1 is slated for Diwali 2026, and Part 2 for Diwali 2027.

55Image Credit : Social Media

Besides sequels, Ranbir has 'Love and War', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.





Entertainment Bollywood