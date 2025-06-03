Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dhoom 4 To Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Sequels To Watch Out For

Dhoom 4 To Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Sequels To Watch Out For


2025-06-03 05:01:19
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Big updates on Ranbir Kapoor's new films! Reports suggest Yash Raj Films' 'Dhoom 4' is being written with Ranbir in mind. Most of his upcoming films are sequels. Let's take a look...

15

Image Credit : Social Media Dhoom 4

Reports suggest this film might begin filming by April 2026. Ayan Mukerji, who previously worked with Ranbir Kapoor on 'Wake Up Sid', 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani', and 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva', is said to be directing. This will be the fourth film in the 'Dhoom' franchise.

Animal Park

Ranbir Kapoor starred in the 2023 blockbuster 'Animal'. The end credits announced the sequel, 'Animal Park'. Sandeep Reddy Vanga will return as director. Bobby Deol is expected to reprise his villainous role.

Brahmastra Part 2: Dev & Brahmastra Part 3

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, these are sequels to 2022's 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva'. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone might join Ranbir Kapoor. The 'Brahmastra' franchise was planned as a trilogy. The first part is out, the second is in progress, and a third will follow. Details are scarce.

Ramayana Part 1 & 2

Nitesh Tiwari is directing a film based on the epic 'Ramayana'. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, and Lara Dutta are part of the cast. Part 1 is slated for Diwali 2026, and Part 2 for Diwali 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor's Other Upcoming Film

Besides sequels, Ranbir has 'Love and War', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.



