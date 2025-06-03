Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chinese citizens use AI to identify plants

Chinese citizens use AI to identify plants


2025-06-03 04:54:08
(MENAFN) In the soft sunlight of late spring, the trails of Changbai Island forest park, situated along the Hunhe River in northeastern China, come alive with cherry and peach blossoms. Amid the natural splendor, Qu Qing, a resident of Shenyang, knelt beside a patch of purple wildflowers with her young son, smartphone in hand.

With just a few screen taps, an AI-powered app swiftly identified the flower as “orychophragmus violaceus,” known locally as "zhuge cai"—a springtime bloom traditionally known for its medicinal benefits.

"Wait, this tiny flower can be used as medicine?" her curious five-year-old asked, amazed.

Qu noted that in the past, identifying unfamiliar plants required flipping through pages of reference books. “Before, if we didn't recognize a plant, we had to look it up in books,” she explained, showcasing how her app now does all the work. “Now, I just snap a photo, and AI tells me its name, traits, even medicinal uses.”

But the application goes beyond just naming flora. It also provides users with cultural insights, poetic mentions, and historical background related to the plants. In some cases, users can even receive gardening advice tailored to the specific flower.

Modern technology, particularly AI, is reshaping how people connect with the natural world. Once blamed for encouraging screen-bound lifestyles, digital tools are now inspiring more people to step outside and immerse themselves in nature. These intelligent features transform a simple outdoor stroll into an informative, interactive journey filled with discovery.

MENAFN03062025000045017281ID1109629560

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search