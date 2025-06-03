403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chinese citizens use AI to identify plants
(MENAFN) In the soft sunlight of late spring, the trails of Changbai Island forest park, situated along the Hunhe River in northeastern China, come alive with cherry and peach blossoms. Amid the natural splendor, Qu Qing, a resident of Shenyang, knelt beside a patch of purple wildflowers with her young son, smartphone in hand.
With just a few screen taps, an AI-powered app swiftly identified the flower as “orychophragmus violaceus,” known locally as "zhuge cai"—a springtime bloom traditionally known for its medicinal benefits.
"Wait, this tiny flower can be used as medicine?" her curious five-year-old asked, amazed.
Qu noted that in the past, identifying unfamiliar plants required flipping through pages of reference books. “Before, if we didn't recognize a plant, we had to look it up in books,” she explained, showcasing how her app now does all the work. “Now, I just snap a photo, and AI tells me its name, traits, even medicinal uses.”
But the application goes beyond just naming flora. It also provides users with cultural insights, poetic mentions, and historical background related to the plants. In some cases, users can even receive gardening advice tailored to the specific flower.
Modern technology, particularly AI, is reshaping how people connect with the natural world. Once blamed for encouraging screen-bound lifestyles, digital tools are now inspiring more people to step outside and immerse themselves in nature. These intelligent features transform a simple outdoor stroll into an informative, interactive journey filled with discovery.
With just a few screen taps, an AI-powered app swiftly identified the flower as “orychophragmus violaceus,” known locally as "zhuge cai"—a springtime bloom traditionally known for its medicinal benefits.
"Wait, this tiny flower can be used as medicine?" her curious five-year-old asked, amazed.
Qu noted that in the past, identifying unfamiliar plants required flipping through pages of reference books. “Before, if we didn't recognize a plant, we had to look it up in books,” she explained, showcasing how her app now does all the work. “Now, I just snap a photo, and AI tells me its name, traits, even medicinal uses.”
But the application goes beyond just naming flora. It also provides users with cultural insights, poetic mentions, and historical background related to the plants. In some cases, users can even receive gardening advice tailored to the specific flower.
Modern technology, particularly AI, is reshaping how people connect with the natural world. Once blamed for encouraging screen-bound lifestyles, digital tools are now inspiring more people to step outside and immerse themselves in nature. These intelligent features transform a simple outdoor stroll into an informative, interactive journey filled with discovery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment