Over Two Hundred Inmates Break Out Pakistan Prison After Earthquake Damages Walls


2025-06-03 04:36:47
(MENAFN) More than 200 inmates broke out of Malir prison in Karachi late Monday night after an earthquake compromised the prison’s walls, the provincial chief minister confirmed Tuesday.

The southern Sindh province has been rattled by several low-intensity tremors since Sunday, which weakened the jail’s structure and allowed prisoners to escape through the damaged barrier, said Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“The prisoners were brought out of the barracks due to aftershocks, which was wrong,” Shah told reporters in Karachi. He also revealed that inmates seized rifles from the prison guards, and during the ensuing gunfire, one prisoner was killed. Several policemen were injured in the chaos.

Authorities estimate that around 216 prisoners fled the facility, while between 80 and 82 have been recaptured so far.

Describing the situation as "alarming," Shah explained, "There are over 6,000 prisoners in Malir jail, and the jail administration brought them out of barracks, and some of them fled in a mob."

He issued a stern warning, urging all escapees to surrender immediately, or else face charges under anti-terrorism laws.

