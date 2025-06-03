403
U.S. Senate Gears Up to Impose Crushing Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) The U.S. Senate is expected to start work this month on legislation aimed at imposing severe sanctions on Russia in response to its ongoing war against Ukraine, Majority Leader John Thune announced Monday.
"Another item high on our list to begin work on in June is a rescissions package the White House intends to send to Congress this week…We also stand ready to provide President (Donald) Trump with any tools he needs to get Russia to finally come to the table in a real way," Thune declared during his remarks on the Senate floor.
Thune emphasized that Trump has dedicated "considerable time" toward efforts to halt the violence in Ukraine.
However, he added, "(Russian President) Vladimir Putin appears more interested in prolonging the war than in pursuing peace."
Earlier this year, Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal introduced the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 on April 1, proposing a steep 500% tariff on goods imported from nations that purchase Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other commodities.
Graham had previously asserted that the Senate is prepared to advance sanctions legislation if Russia "continues to play games."
On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer voiced his support for a bipartisan sanctions package as conflict intensifies in the region.
"The best thing Trump can do to strengthen Ukraine’s hand is show that America stands firmly with them, squarely against Putin. "
"But Trump hasn’t done that. If Trump won’t stand up to Putin, the Senate must. That’s why I’m pushing to land a hammer-blow of sanctions on Russia in a tougher way than ever before," Schumer stated on X.
