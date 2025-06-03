403
Roshan Kunder Elevated to Director - Marketing, Ecommerce & Modern Trade at NAOS India
(MENAFN- PR Pundit) Mumbai, India, 3rd June 2025: NAOS India today announced the promotion of Roshan Kunder to the position of Director - Marketing, Ecommerce & Modern Trade. In this elevated role, Roshan will spearhead key strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening NAOS’s presence and engagement across various consumer touchpoints.
Roshan’s primary focus will encompass several critical areas, including the seamless integration of NAOS’s digital ecosystem across all its brands. He will also be instrumental in building a robust Customer Relationship Management (CRM) framework to ensure a unified and enhanced consumer journey across the NAOS portfolio. Furthermore, Roshan will be dedicated to reinforcing Bioderma’s position as a true scientific brand, leveraging its extensive portfolio of over 80 patents. A significant aspect of his role will also involve strategically building the retail vertical across the country, while upholding the authentic and scientific essence of the brands.
Speaking on his new role, Roshan Kunder, Director - Marketing, Ecommerce & Modern Trade said, "I am truly excited to take on this new challenge at NAOS India. The opportunity to further integrate our digital and physical strategies, while deepening our connection with consumers and highlighting the scientific innovation behind Bioderma, is incredibly motivating. I look forward to contributing to NAOS’s continued growth and success in the Indian market."
About Bioderma:
ECOBIOLOGY AT THE HEART OF DERMATOLOGY. Our skin faces daily challenges, from dryness and redness to scars. Yet, it possesses an innate ability to defend and regenerate itself. At NAOS, we recognize the unique and brilliant nature of skin. This understanding fuels our Ecobiology approach – inspired by life and driven by science.
At BIODERMA, we delve into the skin’s own biology to find solutions. By working alongside dermatologists and applying our ecobiological principles, we develop skincare products that address the root cause of skin concerns, rather than just treating the surface. Skin reflects our lives, revealing our inner state. BIODERMA is dedicated to revealing the intelligence of the skin.
About NAOS:
In 1977, pharmacist-biologist Jean-Noël Thorel pioneered active cosmetics by integrating biology into skincare for the first time, with the creation of BIODERMA and Institut Esthederm. This innovative approach laid the foundation for modern cosmetology. Today, NAOS is a global company and a major player in the skincare industry, driven by its innovations and ecobiological expertise. Present in over 100 countries, NAOS maintains a single, high-standard design and manufacturing site, NAOS Les Laboratoires, in Aix-en-Provence, France, ensuring the quality and unique formulation of its products.
NAOS, through its three brands – BIODERMA, Institut Esthederm, and Etat Pur – champions a unique philosophy: ecobiology. This synergy of biology and skin ecology offers a fresh perspective on skincare, viewing the skin as a dynamic ecosystem constantly interacting with its environment. Rather than aggressively treating the skin, ecobiology focuses on teaching it to live and restore its natural balance, adapting to its surroundings over time.
Inspired by life and guided by the heart, NAOS is a shareholder foundation committed to fostering human potential. For more information, please visit
