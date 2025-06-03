403
Trump Rejects Iran Uranium Enrichment Proposal, Shatters Deal Prospects
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump publicly contradicted his own administration’s nuclear offer to Iran on Monday, declaring he would not permit any uranium enrichment despite earlier indications that limited enrichment rights were on the table.
In a strong message posted on his Truth Social platform Monday evening, Trump stated, "Under our potential Agreement -- WE WILL NOT ALLOW ANY ENRICHMENT OF URANIUM!" This proclamation directly challenged a media report that day, which, citing two U.S. officials, revealed that a detailed proposal sent Saturday by U.S. Middle East Special Envoy Steve Witkoff through Omani intermediaries to Iranian authorities would allow Tehran to continue low-level uranium enrichment for civilian uses such as nuclear medicine and power generation.
Axios updated their coverage following Trump's intervention, noting the proposal "sparked immediate alarm among Iran hawks in Washington and in Israel, before Trump himself weighed in." The news outlet questioned, "The question is whether Trump will stick to that red line or show more flexibility to secure a deal than his statement suggests."
Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described the plan as "very tough" but refrained from addressing the inconsistency between Trump's comments and the administration's offer.
Key figures such as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio have maintained that any nuclear agreement must compel Iran to completely abandon its uranium enrichment program. Conversely, Iran has steadfastly insisted it will not agree to any deal that restricts enrichment solely to military uses, demanding the right to continue civilian enrichment.
At a Tehran press briefing on Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei responded to the U.S. draft proposal, labeling it as containing "radical and maximum" demands and signaling Iran's unwillingness to accept it. He spoke as the U.S. offer, delivered by Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, was under consideration by Iranian officials.
