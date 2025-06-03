403
Patient Kills Fellow Inmate in Australian Hospital, Police Launch Probe
(MENAFN) Authorities have opened an inquiry into the passing of a man assaulted by another patient at a hospital in Brisbane.
Queensland officials confirmed on Tuesday that the 39-year-old victim died on May 4, two days after suffering an attack within the psychiatric ward of Princess Alexandra Hospital, located in Brisbane’s inner-south region.
The Queensland Police Service revealed it is investigating whether the assault directly led to the man’s death or if it exacerbated an existing medical issue. A detailed report will be submitted to the coroner for further examination.
According to Australian news outlets, the deceased was a prisoner, while another media outlet stated the case is being handled as a death occurring in custody.
Hospital staff were the first to inform local media about the man’s death, which had not been publicly announced prior to their disclosure.
Queensland Premier David Crisafulli emphasized on Tuesday the necessity of a comprehensive investigation into the matter, promising a "sincere follow-through" should it be determined that the assault caused the fatality.
