Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Patient Kills Fellow Inmate in Australian Hospital, Police Launch Probe

Patient Kills Fellow Inmate in Australian Hospital, Police Launch Probe


2025-06-03 03:41:29
(MENAFN) Authorities have opened an inquiry into the passing of a man assaulted by another patient at a hospital in Brisbane.

Queensland officials confirmed on Tuesday that the 39-year-old victim died on May 4, two days after suffering an attack within the psychiatric ward of Princess Alexandra Hospital, located in Brisbane’s inner-south region.

The Queensland Police Service revealed it is investigating whether the assault directly led to the man’s death or if it exacerbated an existing medical issue. A detailed report will be submitted to the coroner for further examination.

According to Australian news outlets, the deceased was a prisoner, while another media outlet stated the case is being handled as a death occurring in custody.

Hospital staff were the first to inform local media about the man’s death, which had not been publicly announced prior to their disclosure.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli emphasized on Tuesday the necessity of a comprehensive investigation into the matter, promising a "sincere follow-through" should it be determined that the assault caused the fatality.

MENAFN03062025000045017169ID1109629518

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search