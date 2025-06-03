403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
British Premier states country preparing for war
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a significant military rearmament initiative, signaling a shift toward a war-ready posture. Speaking in Glasgow on Monday, Starmer introduced the UK’s new Strategic Defense Review, outlining an extensive modernization plan that aligns with similar moves across NATO.
“We are transitioning to war-fighting readiness,” Starmer declared at a shipyard in Govan, emphasizing that UK defense strategy will remain firmly anchored in NATO. He pledged to turn Britain into “a battle-ready, armor-clad nation” with cutting-edge capabilities and robust international alliances.
Defense Secretary John Healey recently echoed this stance, noting that billions of pounds will be invested in new weapons factories and long-range missile systems—a move intended to “send a message to Moscow.” Russia, in response, has accused Western governments of using fear-driven narratives to justify rising military budgets.
Starmer stated that this transformation would allow the UK to make its most substantial NATO contribution since the alliance’s inception. He also vowed to accelerate defense innovation to a “wartime pace,” with a goal of making Britain’s armed forces “ten times more lethal by 2035.”
The prime minister reiterated his target of raising defense spending to 3% of GDP and framed the effort as a “defense dividend,” replacing the post-Cold War “peace dividend.” The initiative is expected to create thousands of jobs in arms manufacturing, including nuclear weapons production.
Blaming Russia for recent “provocations,” Starmer accused Moscow of aggressive behavior near British waters and economic actions that have allegedly worsened the UK’s cost-of-living crisis.
Russian lawmaker Aleksey Pushkov criticized the UK’s plans, describing them as preparations for an “ice war” and asserting there’s little difference between Britain’s Labour and Conservative parties on foreign policy. He dismissed Starmer’s push for new nuclear submarines as a political move aimed at showcasing achievements rather than achieving true strategic parity with global powers like Russia, the US, and China.
“We are transitioning to war-fighting readiness,” Starmer declared at a shipyard in Govan, emphasizing that UK defense strategy will remain firmly anchored in NATO. He pledged to turn Britain into “a battle-ready, armor-clad nation” with cutting-edge capabilities and robust international alliances.
Defense Secretary John Healey recently echoed this stance, noting that billions of pounds will be invested in new weapons factories and long-range missile systems—a move intended to “send a message to Moscow.” Russia, in response, has accused Western governments of using fear-driven narratives to justify rising military budgets.
Starmer stated that this transformation would allow the UK to make its most substantial NATO contribution since the alliance’s inception. He also vowed to accelerate defense innovation to a “wartime pace,” with a goal of making Britain’s armed forces “ten times more lethal by 2035.”
The prime minister reiterated his target of raising defense spending to 3% of GDP and framed the effort as a “defense dividend,” replacing the post-Cold War “peace dividend.” The initiative is expected to create thousands of jobs in arms manufacturing, including nuclear weapons production.
Blaming Russia for recent “provocations,” Starmer accused Moscow of aggressive behavior near British waters and economic actions that have allegedly worsened the UK’s cost-of-living crisis.
Russian lawmaker Aleksey Pushkov criticized the UK’s plans, describing them as preparations for an “ice war” and asserting there’s little difference between Britain’s Labour and Conservative parties on foreign policy. He dismissed Starmer’s push for new nuclear submarines as a political move aimed at showcasing achievements rather than achieving true strategic parity with global powers like Russia, the US, and China.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Amboss Launches Rails: Empowering Bitcoin Yield And Lightning Network Growth
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
CommentsNo comment