Russia Denies Ukrainian Allegations of Child Abductions
(MENAFN) Following the latest round of negotiations in Istanbul, Vladimir Medinsky, who leads Russia’s delegation, asserted that Ukraine must cease spreading deceptive accusations about so-called “child kidnapping.”
He argued that these claims are designed to create a dramatic media narrative aimed at appealing to “soft-hearted Europeans.”
Medinsky's statements came after the second session of discussions with Ukrainian representatives.
He told reporters that Ukraine had presented a list naming 339 children purportedly impacted by the hostilities.
However, he dismissed this figure, stating, “This list shows, unfortunately, that the Ukrainian authorities have staged a show.”
Medinsky emphasized that the actual number of children involved is much smaller and insisted that “none of whom were abducted. Not a single one.”
According to him, these minors were rescued by Russian troops, often under dangerous conditions, and removed from combat areas for their own safety.
He also noted, “We are looking for their parents,” and confirmed, “When parents are found, we return them.”
Medinsky claimed that in the past few months, Russia has repatriated 101 children to Ukraine, whereas Kiev has returned 22.
Medinsky underscored that Moscow’s evacuation of children from active conflict zones is a life-saving effort and that Russia actively seeks to reunite these children with their families.
Nonetheless, he criticized Ukraine for continuously accusing Russia of abductions, stating that these allegations are inconsistent with the documented data.
