Trustifi Raises $25M Series A To Scale AI Email Security Platform

NEW YORK, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trustifi, a leading cybersecurity software platform specializing in email security, data loss prevention, and security awareness training, today announced the successful closing of its $25 million Series A funding round. The investment was led by New York City-based software growth equity firm Camber Partners, known for backing innovative growth-stage B2B SaaS companies during their rapid scale-up phase.

This funding round emphasizes the growing market demand for Trustifi's comprehensive secure email platform, which is designed to simplify and automate email security for businesses across all geographies and sectors. The new capital will be utilized to bolster and accelerate Trustifi's product roadmap, double down on go-to-market initiatives, and increase awareness and marketing efforts within the company's rapidly growing end-market.

"We are eager to partner with Camber for the chapter ahead," said Trustifi CEO, Rom Hendler. "Their collaborative approach, strategic insight, and deep experience in scaling software companies will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver an industry-leading cybersecurity platform. This investment reinforces the strength of our technology and the exceptional value we provide our customers and partners."

Camber Partners, which takes a data-driven approach to software investing, recognized Trustifi's unique positioning in the heavily funded and ever-evolving cybersecurity software landscape.

"We believe Trustifi has the potential to become the leading email security platform for MSPs, and we're charging hard to support them in realizing this opportunity," said Justin Johnson, Investor at Camber Partners. "Trustifi's comprehensive and well-loved product suite, channel-first approach, and modern AI-first solution set it apart, and we're thrilled to be partnering with the Trustifi team on this journey."

Trustifi's platform helps organizations protect sensitive information, prevent data breaches, and ensure compliance with regulatory standards through seamless integration with existing email systems like Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace. The company's intuitive platform is gaining rapid adoption across industries and geographies, reflecting increasing concern over AI-driven cybersecurity threats and the imperative to secure communication channels effectively.

This funding marks a major milestone for Trustifi as it continues to strengthen its market position and expand its product offering.

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a cybersecurity leader specializing in email security, including encryption, data loss prevention, and advanced threat protection. Trustifi's solutions simplify email security with automated compliance and comprehensive data protection, enabling businesses of all sizes to safeguard sensitive communications effectively. For more information, visit trustifi .

About Camber Partners

Camber Partners is a New York City-based growth equity firm that partners with growth-stage B2B SaaS companies to provide flexible capital and dedicated go-to-market and data science resources that drive long-term sustainable growth. To do this, the Camber team brings to its portfolio companies deep operational expertise across sales, marketing, growth, and product development. Learn more at camber .

Contacts

Camber Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Trustifi

