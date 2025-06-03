Martech Market Set To Break $1 Trillion Mark Finds 2025 State Of Martech Report

Martech's Trillion-Dollar Ascent: The 2025 State of Martech Report sponsored by Intent HQ, reveals a sharp upward trajectory, with the global market projected to surpass $1 trillion by 2026, driven by AI, data orchestration, and radical operational change

- Jonathan Woolf, Chief Revenue Officer at Intent HQLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- LXA, in collaboration with Intent HQ, has released the State of Martech & Marketing Operations Report 2025, revealing that the global martech and salestech market has soared to $859 billion, a 27% increase from 2023, with forecasts anticipating it will soon surpass $1 trillion.Now in its fourth edition, the report charts a seismic shift in how marketing is funded, operated, and delivered. Powered by insights from surveying over 200 CMOs, it offers a clear-eyed view of the strategic, operational, and technological changes driving the next chapter of marketing transformation.“This year's report captures a true inflection point in marketing's evolution,” said Carlos Doughty, CEO of LXA.“2025 isn't just about digital acceleration-it's about structural change. Marketing is being rebuilt from the ground up with AI, data, and orchestration at its core. Whether you're a martech leader or just starting to navigate this shift, this report offers both a mirror and a map.”Headline Stats and Key Takeaways:.Martech and salestech market valuation has hit $859 billion, growing at a 20% compound annual growth rate over five years, with a projected $1.031 trillion milestone in 2026..AI and automation now account for 31.4% of total marketing budgets, with spend rising as labour allocation falls..70% of CMOs believe AI agents will transform team structures, and over one-third anticipate up to 50% of marketing roles may be replaced by AI within two years..Return on Time (ROT) has overtaken ROI for many as the most valued metric highlighting efficiency, speed, and impact over traditional output measures..Data activation remains a persistent hurdle, with 61% of organisations struggling to use their data effectively despite growing investment in CDPs and orchestration platforms..The average enterprise now operates 62 martech tools, with 86% favouring best-of-breed, composable stack strategies.“In 2025 and beyond, marketing excellence will be measured not by how loudly we speak, but by how clearly we understand,” said Jonathan Woolf, Chief Revenue Officer at Intent HQ.“We're entering a new era where empathy, context, and data intelligence can align. Success will come to those who engage based on the Customer's actual context at that precise moment."The report offers strategic guidance for CMOs navigating tech-driven disruption, including frameworks for stack orchestration, AI upskilling, and advancing the strategic use and stewardship of data.Download the full report here.Learn more at lxahub and intenthqMedia Contact:...About Intent HQWith our patented AI platform managing over 250 million profiles and processing billions of data points daily, Intent HQ supports global enterprises in achieving radical marketing improvements. By moving beyond mass marketing, we help brands create personalized experiences that drive growth and customer loyalty.Recognized as AI Company of the Year (2024) and Analytics Company of the Year (2025) at the British Data Awards, and listed in the 2024 FT1000 for Europe's fastest-growing companies, we operate globally across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.About LXAAt LXA, we believe that your marketing and sales team's knowledge and skills should never stand still. Just like software, staying current means running the most up-to-date version of your operating system.We are committed to the continuous development of capabilities and competencies for marketing, sales, and technology professionals. Our mission is to deliver immersive learning experiences that drive deeper engagement through multi-format content, hands-on project work, and interactive scenarios.Our clients benefit from our broad range of courses, instructor-led online workshops and marketing learning library of on-demand content.With over 500+ learning programmes delivered to a global network of 200,000+ professionals across leading brands, agencies, and consultancies, we are proud to shape the future of marketing excellence.Join us to unlock the full potential of your team's marketing capabilities and propel your business forward. #KeepUpgrading with LXA to learn what's next and empower your team in the digital era.

