Brazil's Ibovespa Stalls As Investors Weigh Commodity Gains Against Domestic Risks
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On June 3, 2025, Brazil's Ibovespa index closed at 136,786.65, unchanged from the previous day, as investors balanced global commodity strength with local economic headwinds.
Official B3 data and the attached TradingView chart show the index traded within a tight range, holding just above the 200-day simple moving average at 136,215.
The market's inability to break higher or lower signals hesitation, with traders watching for cues from both international and domestic developments. Technical indicators confirm this pause. The Ibovespa sits inside the Ichimoku cloud, a classic sign of market indecision.
The 50-day moving average at 137,689.62 acts as resistance, while the 200-day moving average below provides support. The Bollinger Bands have narrowed, reflecting subdued volatility and a lack of strong directional conviction.
The Relative Strength Index hovers near 45, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions. The MACD histogram shows a slight bearish crossover, indicating fading bullish momentum. Volume remains moderate, offering no confirmation for a breakout in either direction.
Fundamentals offer a mixed picture. Brazil's first quarter GDP grew 1.4% from the previous quarter and 2.9% year-on-year, supported by a record soybean harvest and solid household consumption.
However, inflation remains at 4.91%, above the central bank's 4.5% target, keeping the Selic rate at 14.75%. This high rate helps support the currency and banks but raises concerns about growth and public debt, which now stands at 76.2% of GDP.
Global markets provided little inspiration. US large caps gained modestly, but small caps lagged. European indices slipped on monetary policy and trade worries.
Asian markets were mixed, with Japan steady and Hong Kong weaker. Commodities, especially oil and gold, rose, giving a lift to Brazil's resource-heavy sectors.
The day's biggest winners on B3 included Metalurgica Gerdau and Gerdau SA, both up over 5%, as investors rotated into steel and infrastructure plays. CVC Brasil and beef exporters JBS, BRF, and Marfrig also posted gains of 3% to 4.4% on strong earnings and export prospects.
On the losing side, Sao Martinho fell 4.8% as sugar prices retreated, Braskem dropped 4.4% on weaker chemical margins, and Raia Drogasil lost 3.2% amid retail margin pressures.
ETF flows remained positive, with the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF seeing steady inflows, reflecting foreign investor interest in Brazil's relative value. However, the lack of conviction in the index's price action suggests that many are waiting for clearer signals from inflation data and fiscal policy.
The Ibovespa's current position-sandwiched between key moving averages and trapped in the Ichimoku cloud-shows a market at a crossroads. Investors remain alert but cautious, watching both commodity prices and domestic fiscal signals to determine the next move.
