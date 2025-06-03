Dipika Kakar To Undergo Surgery After Being Diagnosed With A Liver Tumour, Fans Pray For Her

403
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) <p>TV actress Dipika Kakar, known for her role as Simar, is currently facing a health challenge. She was recently diagnosed with stage 2 liver cancer. Her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, has been sharing updates on her health. Shoaib recently shared an update on his wife's surgery via his Instagram story. He mentioned that the surgery is scheduled for Tuesday. He also requested everyone to pray for Dipika as it is a high-risk surgery.</p><h2><strong>Dipika Kakar's Tennis Ball-Sized Liver Tumor</strong></h2><p>Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been in the news lately. They recently revealed that Dipika has a tennis ball-sized tumor in her liver. They shared this news through their vlog. Fans were shocked to hear the news and started wishing for her recovery. Following this, they shared another shocking piece of news. Dipika shared a note on Instagram, revealing that she has stage 2 liver cancer. This was devastating news for all her friends, family, and fans.</p><h2><strong>Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Details About His Wife's Illness</strong></h2><p>Shoaib Ibrahim shared in his vlog, "As you all know, the past few days have been quite difficult for us. The hospital visits due to pain in the upper abdomen, and then finding out about the tennis ball-sized tumor in the liver. Then the discovery that the tumor is stage 2 cancer. This has been the toughest time for us. I am completely positive and determined to face this and emerge even stronger. My entire family is with me, and with the love and prayers we are receiving from all of you, I will overcome this difficult time as well. Keep me in your prayers. Lots of love, Dipika."</p>
