Will Virat Kohli's Iconic No. 18 Be Silently Retired In Tests Like Sachin's No. 10 And Dhoni's No. 7?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The iconic No. 18 jersey worn by Virat Kohli for 14 illustrious years in Test cricket may never find a new wearer in the Indian Test side. While Kohli continues to don the No. 18 jersey in ODIs, a PTI report quoting sources within the BCCI suggests that it is highly unlikely for any new Test player to be handed the same number, owing to the legendary status it has acquired.

Much like the No. 10 of Sachin Tendulkar and No. 7 of Mahendra Singh Dhoni , Kohli's jersey is being treated with a silent reverence-despite the absence of any official retirement protocol for jersey numbers in Indian cricket.

During the first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions in Canterbury, Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar was spotted wearing the famous No. 18. However, BCCI sources clarified to the news agency that the number was not indicative of any permanent change or tribute.

"Mukesh wore No. 18 during the opening 'Test' match versus Lions. But when it comes to India A squad, there are no fixed numbers as jerseys don't have names. Anyone can pick any random number. The jersey numbers are only sacrosanct for international games," a senior BCCI official in the know of things told PTI.

Mukesh, who is not part of the official Test squad, is expected to retain his regular number-49-if selected for the senior team in the future, the number he sported during his debut tour of the West Indies.

The upcoming Test squad features two fresh faces-B Sai Sudharsan and Arshdeep Singh. It is understood that both players have been allotted jersey numbers unrelated to Kohli's No. 18, indicating a conscious effort to preserve the symbolic value of legacy numbers.

Indian cricket doesn't formally retire jersey numbers. Yet, fan sentiment and the symbolic weight attached to certain digits make it nearly impossible for newcomers to inherit them without backlash. This was evident when Shardul Thakur briefly wore the No. 10 jersey-Tendulkar's number-during an ODI in Sri Lanka. The move invited criticism, compelling Thakur to switch.

Similarly, Dhoni's No. 7 has remained untouched since his retirement from international cricket.

Kohli's stature in world cricket, both in terms of achievements and mass appeal, has elevated No. 18 into a cultural symbol. Whether in whites or in India Blues, the number has become synonymous with his on-field persona.

Even without an official mandate, jersey No. 18 looks set to join the ranks of revered numbers in Indian cricket-a silent tribute to Virat Kohli's unmatched legacy.